Upshur County provides free COVID-19 testing at B-UHS

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Free COVID-19 testing was held in the parking lot of Buckhannon Upshur High School Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. 

On Monday, November 2, there will be three testing locations in Upshur County for more free COVID-19 testing. Those locations being, Hodgesville Elementary School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Banks District Volunteer Fire Department from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.  

The Upshur County Health Department urges residents to follow social distancing and CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines to help keep family and friends safe 

November 3: 

  • 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Fire Department 
  • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buckhannon Upshur High School 
  • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Hodgesville Elementary School 

November 4: 

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hodgesville Elementary School 
  • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Health Fire Department 
  • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School 

November 5: 

  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School 
  • 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Fire Department 
  • 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Hodgesville Elementary School 

November 6:  

  • 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hodgesvile Elementary School 
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School 
  • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Fire Department 

November 7: 

  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Fire Department 
  • 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Hodgesville Elementary School 
  • 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School 

