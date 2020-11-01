Upshur County provides free COVID-19 testing at B-UHS

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Free COVID-19 testing was held in the parking lot of Buckhannon Upshur High School Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

On Monday, November 2, there will be three testing locations in Upshur County for more free COVID-19 testing. Those locations being, Hodgesville Elementary School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Banks District Volunteer Fire Department from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Upshur County Health Department urges residents to follow social distancing and CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines to help keep family and friends safe

November 3:

11 a.m. -1 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Fire Department

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buckhannon Upshur High School

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Hodgesville Elementary School

November 4:

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hodgesville Elementary School

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Health Fire Department

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School

November 5:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Fire Department

1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Hodgesville Elementary School

November 6:

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hodgesvile Elementary School

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Banks District Volunteer Fire Department

November 7: