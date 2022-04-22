BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Public Library hosted its 27th Annual Ramp Dinner, an Appalachian Extravaganza, in partnership with Fish Hawk Acres to raise funds to support the library.

Along with curbside pickup, there was indoor dining available at the Event Center at Brushy Fork with ample room for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Officials with the library also said this is a unique opportunity to sample gourmet ramp dishes. There were also non-ramp versions of meals available too.

Tickets were $25 per person and $12.50 for children under 12 years old.

“I think it is just fit in with the Appalachian theme, and it’s just something different that, I mean there are other ramp dinners but there is not a gourmet dinner, let’s put it that way. This is high quality food. Dale does an excellent job every year, he actually started the dinner back in 94,” Paul Norko, Director of the Upshur County Public Library.

Over 200 tickets were sold to support the library. The mission of the Upshur County Public Library has been to provide the community with lifelong learning opportunities by providing access to materials, services, technologies and programs for patrons of all ages.

“Our programming cost money, the summer reading usually cost a couple hundred of dollars, we do that every year. This year we have some big events planned, for example we have a Stonewall Jackson impersonator coming, he cost money. Other events cost money that we put on, our other programs beside the ramp dinner, that we need to purchase supplies, we need to purchase the equipment and all that to use it, pay for the cost of running a library,” Norko said.

Library officials said the programs and services they offer are made possible through the support of the community.

Fish Hawk Acres Chef, Dale Hawkins, prepared the meals.

The menu included: