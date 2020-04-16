Upshur County Recreation Park pool to remain closed all summer

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Recreation Park pool will not be open for business this summer.

In a post on Facebook, Upshur County Commission announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it decided not to open the pool for the 2020 season.

In the post, commission stated that its top priority is the safety of residents and visitors, which ultimately led to the decision.

Commission then alluded to plans for a grand reopening in the summer of 2021.

There is no word at this time on the status of other pools in north central West Virginia.

