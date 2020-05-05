Upshur County Regional Airport receives federal grant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Regional Airport has received a grant from the federal government for facility improvements.

In a release last week, Congressman Alex Mooney announced a grant for more than $150,000 for the Upshur County Regional Airport.

Grant funds come from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant will go to runway restoration at the airport to increase access to nearby communities.

The airport also serves at the base for HealthNet Aeromedical Services, which posts a medical helicopter and crew on the grounds.

