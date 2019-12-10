Hodgesville Elementary School announces new wing

HODGESVILLE, W.Va. – An Upshur County elementary school is getting ready to unveil a new addition this week.

Hodgesville Elementary School is putting the finishing touches on a $1.2 Million upgrade to the school, which includes a new safe students entrance and office wing for school staff.

The new addition also allows for pre-K students to move into the school, and principal Janet Phillips is glad to have them in the building.

“Students get, number one, the social skills with other children that they may not get while they’re at home, and then just the academic skills, the alphabet the nursery rhymes, just being exposed to all of that and getting to learn it in a fun way,” said Phillips.

The new addition also cleared the way for a new classroom in the space of the old entrance.

The official ribbon cutting will be held on Friday afternoon at the school.