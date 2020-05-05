Upshur County Schools announce Teacher of the Year for the county

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools have named Erin Anderson their Teacher of the Year.

Anderson was selected from nominees from every school across the county for the honor. Superintendent Sara Stankus surprised Anderson with a banner reveal ceremony at Tennerton Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

She teaches fifth grade at Tennerton Elementary School and has been teaching for nearly 20 years.

She explained that she felt honored to have been selected from among the crew of teachers at her school.

“These are some of the more seasoned teachers in the county that teach here. They’re an amazing group of educators and I’m honored to be their choice, and also Upshur County’s choice now.”

Anderson will now compete for Teacher of the Year in the state among nominees from all 55 West Virginia counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News