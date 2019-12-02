Upshur County schools asking for SBA funding

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Upshur County school officials are looking for some help to renovate a county elementary school.

Superintendent Sara Stankus said the school system has asked for more than $2 Million from the School Building Authority to improve Tennerton Elementary School.

The renovations would include removing modular classrooms outside the school building, and the addition of a new safer entrance to the building.

“School safety is our primary concern and it’s always at the forefront of everything that we do, so we would include in our project a safe schools entryway,” said Stankus.

The Tennerton Elementary upgrades are the next step in the school systems current ten-year plan.