BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools began their active shooter training on Sept. 23.

Buckhannon Academy Elementary School received the first of their active shooter training.

Local law enforcement, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI all had a part in the training, where school staff members learned about Run, Hide, Fight, and the Stop the Bleed Program.

“Because it allows them to plan for an event. You know, hopefully we never have to go through something like this, it allows them to think in their mind, what would we do. It allows them to sit down and talk about it with the other teachers, and actually walk through what they’re doing, you know, plan for their children,” said Sloan Baisden, Buckhannon Academy Elementary School.

The next active shooter training in Upshur County will take place at Tennerton Elementary School on Sept. 30.

The upcoming schedule for active shooter training in Upshur County: