Upshur County schools continue virtual education option for 2021-22

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – One local county school system will continue to offer virtual school options this year.

Upshur County schools has partnered with an outside company to provide virtual instruction for more than 100 families in the county.

Some parents said the virtual education worked better for their kids, and others continue to have concerns over COVID.

Officials said the program still requires a commitment from families to support their education.

“The curriculum is very rigorous, and again, the parents, the families have to commit to being that learning coach,” said Upshur County Superintendent Sara Stankus.

The new school year for students in Upshur County started last week.