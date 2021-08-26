Upshur County schools continue virtual education option for 2021-22

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – One local county school system will continue to offer virtual school options this year.

Upshur County schools has partnered with an outside company to provide virtual instruction for more than 100 families in the county.

Some parents said the virtual education worked better for their kids, and others continue to have concerns over COVID.

Officials said the program still requires a commitment from families to support their education.

“The curriculum is very rigorous, and again, the parents, the families have to commit to being that learning coach,” said Upshur County Superintendent Sara Stankus.

The new school year for students in Upshur County started last week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories