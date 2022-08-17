BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first day on campus for schools in Upshur County was on Aug. 16. Students in transitioning grades like 6th, going into middle school, attended half a day Tuesday by themselves to learn how to use their lockers, and get familiar with the area.

All students will attend their regularly scheduled classes for the start of the school year on Aug. 17. There are nine schools in Upshur County.

“Although everyone has a one-to-one device, everyone has an iPad or a laptop, all of our students and our teachers… there is nothing that can replace the students being in the classroom, being in the school, and just being together. It’s just really a point of celebration for us,” Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus said.

Lewis-Stankus said that similar to every other year, safety is a top priority, and so teachers, staff and bus drivers have had their safety training.