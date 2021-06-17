Upshur County Schools offers families season passes to local recreation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools is kicking off a new program to help students and their families get back out and about post-pandemic.

School officials are offering county families free season passes to the Upshur County Recreational Park and the West Virginia Wildlife Center in French Creek.

The schools partnered with the Upshur County Commission and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to provide the passes as a way to keep kids healthier.

“Social, emotional, physical, all of that’s tied together, and we know that all improves achievement. So the healthier we are, the more social and active we are, the more engaged we are, those children are going to be more ready to learn,” said Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus.

Passes for up to six people can be picked up for free at the Upshur County Board of Education office during normal business hours.