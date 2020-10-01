Upshur County Schools provides update on COVID-19; 2 students currently positive

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools issued a press release on Thursday, detailing the state of COVID-19 in the county’s school system.

The release began by stating that Upshur County Schools would like to once again thank families for their patience and understanding while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The release stated that the school district still has one positive-confirmed case of COVID-19 at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School, which was reported on Tuesday.

Officials said in the release that they have been notified that one other student has tested positive for COVID-19, and that student is a full-time remote student that has never been present at any of the school facilities at any point during the 2020-2021 school year. Officials said they are wishing both of these students a speedy recovery.

Below is a full statement from Upshur County Schools that was included in the release:

“Upshur County Schools strives to share timely information with its families, and we realize that families need certain information to make good decisions for their children. This applies to not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but all situations that impact our schools. As a public-school district, we have a responsibility to keep families informed, but we have an equal responsibility

to protect the confidential personal health information of our students and staff.

Generally, it is our policy to not divulge details that could lead to easy identification of affected individuals. Such information includes student and teacher names, grade levels, bus schedules and numbers, etc. We strongly encourage our families to be considerate of others when they share information about school situations online.

However, relevant information that ensures the health and safety of directly impacted individuals will always be made available to those individuals. For example, during this pandemic, if public health authorities determine any student or staff member to be a probable close contact of a positive-confirmed case, they or their family will be contacted by the health department.

Moving forward, we would like to remind our families that everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread in Upshur County. Local public health officials have noted that patients with a variety of symptoms, including those associated with other strains of flu, have tested positive for COVID-19. If any of our students feel ill when they wake up in the morning, we ask that they

remain at home. If they develop symptoms while at school, we ask that they notify their teacher and arrange to go home as quickly as possible.

We will continue to disinfect and deep clean all areas of our schools as well as to ensure the proper use of face coverings and adherence to physical distancing.

Again, thank you, Upshur County. We are in this together, and we remain #UpshurStrong.”