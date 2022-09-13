FILE: Law enforcement responds to the lockdown at Buckhannon-Upshur Highschool on Sept. 8, 2022. WBOY image.

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools has announced the dates for their active shooter response training. The scheduled staff training will be held at each school in Upshur County.

Students will not be present at school on their respective exercise day.

The staff training sessions will include Run-Hide-Fight/Avoid-Deny Defend, room specific exercises, training on the sounds of firearms, Stop the Bleed training and identification of improvised explosive devices.

The Upshur County Schools’ training will be part of a partnership with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, the Buckhannon Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The dates scheduled for each school are listed below: