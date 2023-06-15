WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal investigation is underway over the alleged misspending of COVID relief money in the Upshur County school system.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of West Virginia confirmed that for 12 News via email Thursday afternoon. No further comment was given citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) declared a state of emergency and took control of the Upshur County School system Wednesday following a lengthy board meeting in Charleston.

During that meeting, state board of education members reviewed a “Special Circumstance On-Site Review Report” that details several areas of non-compliant use of federal funding. Among the expenditures flagged in the report:

Food and beverage charges for staff retreats for Stonewall Resort totaling $49,260.

Food and beverage charges for staff retreats at CJ Maggie’s restaurant totaling $21,834.29.

A contract for a staff retreat at a bed and breakfast in Buckhannon totaling $1,415.94. Overnight accommodation was provided at the bed and breakfast, which is located six miles from the Upshur County board office

As part of its response to the state of emergency, the WVDE appointed Stephen L. Wotring as interim superintendent in Upshur County effective June 15, 2023 and ending June 30, 2023.