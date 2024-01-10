BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce hosted a chamber meeting at the Public Safety Complex in Buckhannon on Wednesday where the superintendent of Upshur County Schools, Christy Miller shared some updates about what’s currently happening within the school system.

Miller was appointed as Superintendent of Upshur County Schools in June after the State Board of Education took over the system following allegations of misspending of COVID-19 funds by the previous administration

Miller said that although she feels the community initially requested her attendance to address some of the previous spending issues that have caused controversy, her goal was to focus on a positive direction.

“We’re moving forward,” said Miller. “Those are things that are in the past. We continue to work on those, but today is about positive change and what can the chamber members do to support us in that endeavor.”

Since Miller took on the position of superintendent, she’s been working with Upshur County Schools to address several different concerns. When she first came on board, the initial area of focus was the school district’s finances.

Miller said that Upshur County Schools have been working hard to modify and develop policies that make all staff members feel supported, whether that be teachers, kitchen staff, bus drivers, or secretaries. “Just making sure that all the pieces that go towards making a successful school system are getting in place,” she said.

Miller also said the school district is working tirelessly to get an excess levy passed. According to her, this levy was previously proposed and rejected during the past election cycle. Because of this, Miller said that she is dedicated to getting the levy passed this upcoming election season, and she is calling on the local community’s support to help make this possible.

I know that several are still questioning about the right kinds of spending that have gone on here in Upshur County Schools, but I want to assure the community that we have developed a very good excess levy that will support the students of Upshur County—because that’s what school systems are for, is supporting their students in the most effective way as they can. Christy Miller

Miller said that she feels the reports given during the chamber meeting show off the hard work and dedication by people in Upshur County “to make it a place that people would want to come live and raise their families” and that it was great to listen to the “wonderful things” that are going on in the community to help make that happen.