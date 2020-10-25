Upshur County students to remain remote after COVID cases reported in bus drivers

UPDATE 10/25/20 7:04 p.m.: Upshur County students will not be returning to school for classes this week despite the county’s green classification by the Department of Education.

In a second release on Sunday, Superintendent Sara Stankus said the county will remain on remote learning due to a shortage of substitute bus drivers.

Stankus said it was not possible to cover all bus routes in the county because of that shortage.

Stankus said the county wants to see students return to school, but testing results after cases were reported in bus drivers for the county has made that impossible this week.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – While all 14 counties in our region are cleared for in-person schooling this week, one of them is having to take some extra precautions.

In a release Sunday, Upshur County Superintendent Sara Stankus announced that COVID cases were confirmed in the school system’s transportation department.

Stankus said the schools have since completed a round of testing and that contact tracing is underway for those cases.

However, she also warned that bus routes may be impacted due to quarantines from that tracing, and some routes may not run at all.

Students whose parents choose to have them take advantage of remote learning this week will have their absences counted as excused.