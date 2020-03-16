Upshur County schools, teachers providing meals for students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County teachers were out Monday morning to provide meals for their students.

Teachers traveled bus routes around the county delivering breakfast meals to students before returning to their schools and handing out lunches as well.

Teachers at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School said they’re glad to help provide for their kids, even during these odd times.

“So it’s strange but it still feels good because they’re in need, and just because they’re not here doesn’t meant they’re not in need, so we’re here making sure that they’re taken care of, even if they’re not on the campus,” said BAES teacher Dan Hepler.

Each day this week, teachers will deliver breakfast between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m, along evening bus routes, and will provide curbside pickup for lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.