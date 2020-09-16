Upshur County Schools to improve school safety with Department of Justice grant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has provided nearly $150,000 to improve school safety across Upshur County.

The grant comes through the DOJ’s School Violence Prevention Program and will go toward adding an upgraded phone system, allowing staff to respond to emergencies faster. That’s a goal that’s more meaningful when school officials see data from around the country.

“FBI data suggests that incidents like an active assailant or active shooter incident are typically over in five to six minutes, so we need to be able to get a notification out as quickly as possible,” said Jeffery Harvey, director of safety and emergency preparedness.

The grant program is part of the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.