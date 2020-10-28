Upshur County schools to remain remote until Nov. 5 amid COVID-19 outbreak among bus drivers

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Schools in Upshur County will continue to operate fully remote until Thursday, November 5, according to a press release issued by Upshur County Schools on Wednesday.

Upshur County Schools posted a press release on its Facebook page, stating that it is continuing to work closely with the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department and other local officials regarding the COVID-19 cases in the county, specifically, the recent outbreak within the Transportation Department.

The release stated that the health department’s recommendation is that all bus drivers are encouraged to honor their full quarantine periods, even though they are considered “essential workers.” Doing so will more effectively limit the spread of the virus within this outbreak, according to the release.

Upshur County School officials said that the safety of students, employees, families and the community at large is its priority and therefore, they support the health department’s request to maintain full quarantine. This will require all Upshur County Schools to remain fully remote until Thursday, November 5, according to the release.

The release stated that attendance for next week will be as follows:

Monday, November 2, will be a full-remote day for students.

Tuesday, November 3, is the Election Day and there is no school.

Wednesday, November 4, will be a full-remote day (just like Wednesdays are under our blended attendance model).

Thursday, November 5, students return to school per color map in person instruction following blended model.

Friday, November 6, students return to school per color map in person instruction following blended model.

Officials said that if the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System color map on Saturday, October 31, indicates that community conditions will allow in-person instruction to be held next week, the first day back for in-person instruction will still be Thursday, November 5.

“The pandemic response is constantly changing, and if anything arises that causes this plan to change, we will notify our community as soon as possible,” Upshur County Schools officials said in the release. “As always, we want our students back in the classroom and wish to thank our families and employees for their continued flexibility during these challenging times.”