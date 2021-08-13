Upshur County Schools virtual learning option open to families statewide

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Upshur County Schools announced that they will provide a virtual learning option for the 2021-22 school year.

According to a press release, all students in Kindergarten through 12th grades will now have the opportunity to learn at their “own pace in their own place”. The virtual school option offers families statewide a full-time, tuition-free, online learning option.

“We are excited to offer our families an opportunity to continue virtual learning in a setting that meets their needs,” said Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus, Upshur County Schools Superintendent. “We want our students to be safe, healthy and happy, and will do all we can to help them succeed.”

The Upshur County Virtual School will be a customized online learning platform, standards-based curriculum and teacher-led through the company Stride, Inc. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals for more than 20 years, according to the release.

Students who are enrolled in the Upshur County Virtual School will be registered with the Upshur County School District. Upshur County’s virtual learning coordinator, Mrs. Stacy Marteney, will serve as an advisor to readily assist with course enrollment and questions throughout the school year.

“We are so proud to support Upshur County and the innovative solution they have designed,” said senior vice president of Stride Learning Solutions, Dr. Jodi Marshall.

Students will have access to a full course load across the core subjects; math, science, English, language arts and history. At the conclusion of the high school career, upon completing graduation criteria, students will graduate with a diploma from Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

Additionally, all students enrolled in this virtual learning option will have access to:

An Upshur County issues iPad to use for the duration of thier courses.

Five-day food boxes for children 18-years-old and younger will be directly delivered to homes by FedEx.

A P-EBT card, when available.

Extra-curricular activities, clubs and student organizations offered by Upshur County Schools.

Those interested in enrolling a child into the Upshur County Virtual School can find more information by clicking here.