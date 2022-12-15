CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office introduced the newest member of their team on Thursday, a very happy-looking boy named Rico!

K-9 Rico and his handler, Deputy Tyler Chidester will be working hard to find fugitives and narcotics, the department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The pair have finished several weeks of training and are now certified in patrol tactics, tracking and narcotics, and will serve as part-time members of the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Mountain Region SWAT team.