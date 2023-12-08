BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to help its deputies identify a man in a picture taken outside of a school.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said that the photo was taken near Hodgesville Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 8 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A man that the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify after he was photographed near Hodgesville Elementary School. Credit: Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The man in the picture was walking toward Route 20, away from the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not say why it is seeking to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office to messsage or call them at 304-472-9550.