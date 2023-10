BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman it says is a suspect.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on its official Facebook page of a woman, saying she is a suspect in a shoplifting incident at NAPA Auto Parts.

The sheriff’s office did not specify when the incident took place.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office’s phone number is 304-472-1182.