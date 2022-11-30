BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age of 69, according to a post by the sheriff’s office.

The post called Coffman “a wonderful sheriff and extraordinary friend.” Coffman served the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department for two terms until 2020 and was recognized on the Wilbur H. “Webb” Grubb Police Officer Recognition Day earlier this year.

Coffman served communities in West Virginia for more than 40 years and worked in agencies including the Upshur and Lewis County sheriff’s departments, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and Buckhannon Police Department.

The sheriff’s department expressed its deepest condolences to Coffman’s family, including his wife, Sandra, two sons, Mike—who is Upshur County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy and was injured in the line of duty earlier this year—and Jeff, and four grandchildren.