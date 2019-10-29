Upshur County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens following recent police impersonation arrests

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Law Enforcement in Upshur County is advising citizens to be aware of how to properly identify law enforcement after recent police impersonation arrests in the county, according to a post on the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

In the post, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office stated that due to recent police impersonation arrests, they wish to inform citizens of vehicle and officer uniform descriptions in the county.

According to the post, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office wear the standard black and gray trim uniforms and drive black vehicles with gold stripes. The post also stated that State Police wear the standard green uniform and drive blue vehicles and green stripes, while Buckhannon Police wear blue uniforms and drive black vehicles with white stripes.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be aware of vehicles or people trying to approach them or stop them along roadways. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office stated that if citizens have concerns as to the identity of law enforcement, they can call 911 to confirm their identity and/or stop.

Deputies said citizens’ safety is their upmost concern.

No further information the recent police impersonation arrests in Upshur County has been released at this time.