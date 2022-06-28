BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County State Farm agent was selected to receive grant money for her outstanding community service again.

Kelley Tierney was one of 100 agents chosen from nearly 20,000 agents nationwide, to receive a $10,000 grant as part of State Farm’s Outstanding Community Engagement Program.

Tierney chose the Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County as the recipient of the grant money and then presented them with a check this morning at her office in Buckhannon.

She said the foundation can use the money however it sees fit to help the students of Upshur County.

“We’ve worked a lot with them a lot over the years in support of their mission to provide opportunities and experiences for educators and students and of course their financial support of the Upshur County Backpack Program that all students can utilize,” Tierney said. “So it was an easy choice for us as to where that $10,000 was going to go this year. I think most people have heard the tagline, like a good neighbor, State Farm is there, and it really isn’t just a slogan, it’s who we are.”

Tierney gave the foundation a grant last fall in the amount of $25,000 that went toward the Upshur County Backpack Program allowing students to take home food for the weekend.