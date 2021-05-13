Upshur County student’s art recognized in Charleston

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County student has been recognized for her artistic talents by the U.S. Congress.

Buckhannon-Upshur High School freshman Grace Ramsey entered the 2020 Congressional Youth Art Competition.

Her work, along with entries from other schools around the state, is currently on display in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Ramsey says she picked up her brushes later than some, but has found a passion she wants to pursue.

“It’s just something I really enjoy doing, and something I hope to get better at in the future. I just want to express my creativity on a canvas,” said Ramsey.

Her work, as well as the rest of the exhibit, will be on display in the Capitol through June 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories