Upshur County student’s art recognized in Charleston

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County student has been recognized for her artistic talents by the U.S. Congress.

Buckhannon-Upshur High School freshman Grace Ramsey entered the 2020 Congressional Youth Art Competition.

Her work, along with entries from other schools around the state, is currently on display in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Ramsey says she picked up her brushes later than some, but has found a passion she wants to pursue.

“It’s just something I really enjoy doing, and something I hope to get better at in the future. I just want to express my creativity on a canvas,” said Ramsey.

Her work, as well as the rest of the exhibit, will be on display in the Capitol through June 7.