Upshur County students greeted by superheroes when they returned to the classroom

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Some Upshur County kids returned to school with a hero’s welcome Tuesday morning.

Staff members at Washington District Elementary School dressed as superheroes welcoming home their little heroes. The school has been closed to students for six months.

Only half of the pre-kindergarten through second graders reported to school on Tuesday. The School’s Principal, Gabrielle Rhodes, emphasized that students need to be back in the classroom environment.

“Especially at the elementary age. I think it’s vital to have that contact with their teachers. It’s very difficult to teach the student that we’re not seeing in person,” Rhodes explained. “We need to listen to them read, we need to work with them and they are overjoyed and excited to be back. They’re excited to see their friends, they’re excited to do learning activities, they’re excited to be out.”

Students will only attend school two days a week and must follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. 

