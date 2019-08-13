Upshur County students return for “First Day on Campus”

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Upshur County schools were welcoming four grades of students to school one day ahead of the rest Tuesday.

Students in pre-K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade were all in schools on their own as part of an effort to help them acclimate to their new building.

It’s part of a new “First Day on Campus” program organized by the county schools to help kids deal with the transition.

Principal Mike Lynch said it’s especially helpful at his school.

“They’re coming for a completely different kind of school environment to where it’s mostly them in a single classroom, to a situation where they’re bouncing around basically from classroom to classroom. So I think it’s awesome for them,” said Lynch.

Students were dismissed after a half-day before returning for the official beginning of the year Wednesday.