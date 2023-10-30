FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County teacher’s aide has been suspended after what the West Virginia Department of Education is calling an “incident involving a student” that took place at French Creek Elementary School late last week.

Jessica Grose

Jessica Grose who was named the 2023 West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year, had her suspension approved by West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources were notified immediately following the incident, and were still investigating as of Monday, the Department of Education said. It did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

The department said all children at the school are safe, and school operations have not been affected.

As of Monday, the department said it would not release further details “to protect the privacy of those involved and to preserve the sanctity of the investigation.”

Upshur County Schools is still under state control after an investigation into spending concerns by Upshur County school officials that involved federal COVID-19 funding.

When Grose won the 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award, she was a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon. The award came with $2,500 each from the Horace Mann Companies and Highmark West Virginia and $500 from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, among other prizes.