Upshur, Lewis counties receive community corrections grants

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The community corrections program for two local counties has received a grant from the state to continue its work.

The governor issued more than $161,000 in grants to support the existing community corrections program for the circuit court in Lewis and Upshur counties.

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller said the funds will help provide more services to keep participants off drugs.

“Being very familiar with the program, you know, drugs and alcohol are the monkey on their back, and it’s going to be there their whole life. They’re just going to have to learn how to cope with it,” said Miller.

All told, Justice issued more than $5 million in grants to many counties around the state.

