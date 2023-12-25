BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur Parish House of Crossline hosted its annual Upshur County community Christmas dinner on Monday.

Five hundred meals were available for takeout or delivery this year at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Buckhannon. The Upshur Parish House delivered over 170 meals throughout the county and dropped meals off to area first responders. All of the dinners were provided free of charge and while not required, freewill donations were accepted.

“At Christmas time sometimes the especially some of the elderly and some of those less fortunate don’t have that meal they might just you know they might only be able to get certain things but they can’t get a full meal so that’s why we try to give them that meal,” said Charliena Gilmore, a coordinator of the Christmas Day Distribution for the Upshur County Parish House.

Representatives of the Upshur Parish House said that they appreciate all those who volunteer their time, their donations, and those who give their support to the mission of the Upshur Parish House.

“Other things the parish House does we do everything from helping those in need with their bills, we also have a clothes closet that takes donations and then we sell it at minimal pricing. And we help with those daily, whether it be an electric bill of water bill. We also have assistance that we can give you,” Gilmore Said. “We have a food pantry that’s open all the time, again prior to the pandemic it was every other month you were eligible for food, you’re now eligible every month.”

Freewill donations can be mailed to Upshur Parish House, 68 College Avenue, Buckhannon, WV 26201.