BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement are searching for the identities of three people who were allegedly in possession of a stolen ATV.

Photos posted by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page show a man and two women who deputies say were in possession of the ATV. No other information was provided.

The pictures show a man with a buzz cut wearing a black shirt, a woman with glasses wearing an Under Armour sweatshirt, and another woman wearing a t-shirt.

(Courtesy: Upshur County Sheriff’s Department) (Courtesy: Upshur County Sheriff’s Department)

The post does not specify where the photos were taken or where the alleged theft took place.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Wright with the West Virginia State Police at 304-473-4200 or the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department at 304-472-1182.