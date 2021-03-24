Vaccinations encouraged for ages 16 and up in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Health officials in Upshur County are now offering free vaccines to anyone 16 and older in the county.

Officials explained they’re especially pushing the outreach to 16 and 17-year-olds because the Moderna and J&J vaccines are only approved for people as young as 18.

But the Pfizer vaccine, offered in Upshur County has been approved for those younger ages.

Clinic officials said it’s a way to help the community and get ever closer to normal life.

“People want to get back to a normal life, and parents want their kids to get the vaccine. They want them to be protected, and we’re all about that. The science is behind it that it’s proven to be safe for 16 and up. We’re about protecting our youth and protecting our communities,” said Patricia Collett, COO of Community Care of West Virginia.

Vaccines at the Upshur County clinic are still available by appointment only but are open to residents of any West Virginia county.