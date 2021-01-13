W.Va.’s longest-serving county sheriff starts record fifth term in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller just took office in January and did so for his fifth term.

It’s a record around the state, according to the state sheriff’s association; no other sheriff on their records has been elected that frequently.

Miller first took office in 1989 and served through 1996 before returning to the role from 2005 through 2012.

He said he had seen many changes, but there’s one thing that has kept him in law enforcement in the area for 40 years.

“Camaraderie with all the people here in the Sheriff’s Office and the county. I really look forward to working with the commissioners and everybody. So far, it’s been really good,” said Miller.

Miller explained that he’s glad to have the chance to continue in the law enforcement career.

It’s also become a family tradition; his father was a policeman as well, and both of his sons also have law enforcement careers.