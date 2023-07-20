BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) held its field parade competition at Ross Field in Buckhannon on Thursday, marking the first competition of the week.

Officials with the WAMSB Post Committee said that working with the City of Buckhannon to be able to host all the events has been something that they have been planning for the last two years.

“To have those countries come to my hometown, to our hometown of Buckhannon, and really take up residency for a week or so, this is phenomenal, I never dreamed this could happen,” Randy Sanders, Chairman of the WAMSB Buckhannon Post Committee said. “Last night during opening ceremonies my adrenalin was off the charts. It was just so phenomenal to hear the bands come around a play and to feed off the audience’s enthusiasm.”

Sanders added that the community of music is like no other and that it is a universal language, unifying, and uniting the world through music. He also said that the field competition is unique and more of a European model with a specific course setup. Judges were looking for and judging the precision that each band presented on the field as part of the competition.

“I cannot wait for the drumline competition. Just from the movie Drumline. When you hear the beat of a set of drums it will pump your adrenaline,” Sanders said. “When you get whole groups of bands competing against each other. I cannot wait.”

On Friday, the Preliminary Field Competition will be held at Ross Field at 9 a.m., and on Saturday at noon, there will be the Grand Feature Parade of Nations through the Strawberry Lane Parade Route in town giving everyone on the street some entertainment to enjoy.

For those who are traveling to Buckhannon for Friday and Saturday, there will be auxiliary parking provided in the lot next to the Department of Highways with shuttles running to drop people off in town. The World Association of Marching Show Bands Post Committee said for attendees traveling in to take advantage of parking in that area.