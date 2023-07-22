BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) hosted its Grand Feature Parade of Nations on Main Street in Buckhannon on Saturday.

During the parade, 32 nations around the world represented themselves along with 24 band associations, all competing to be known as the best in the world. Officials with the event said the parade is a unique opportunity for people to be able to see a diverse population all together with the same passion for music.

“I’ll tell you what they seem fun and games, but I tell you when it comes down to the competition, they put their game faces on, and they are strictly professionals. People understand that these bands that are here, yeah they’re having a good time, but they are here for one thing and that is to get the gold,” Jim Valenson, World Association of Marching Show Bands Operations Manager, said.

Representatives of the WAMSB also said that the festival is not like any other festival that’s ever been held in the city before, with more than 1,000 volunteers helping to put everything together.

“This is as close as some people are ever going to get to be to another country, so we are bringing the world to Buckhannon so that people that may not everyone get the opportunity to travel there,” Valenson said. “And by the way, everybody has come together and unite here, they’re part of the population in Buckhannon, and people are talking and discussing. I mean the kids from all these countries and people from West Virginia, we’re united as the world should be and showing what it can be when everybody is together just being people.”

As part of the World Association of Marching Show Bands, there was also a carnival full of family fun at Jawbone Park, along with food concessions.

Those who attended the festival could ride the Ferris wheel and other carnival attractions while enjoying live entertainment in the park. On Main Street, there was a gift shop, and there were arts and craft show vendors on East Main Street.

Melodie Stemple, WAMSB gift shop clerk, said, “you know when you are a band kids think it is just that everybody just kind of joins in together, they just have an awesome ability. They are just all friends no matter what country. May not know the language, but you know the music. And, everybody just gets together, everybody has made new friends, and it’s just been really great.”

Saturday’s feature event was the 2023 World Association of Marching Show Bands Field Competition finals at Ross Field on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan. Festivities wrap up on Sunday, with local churches welcoming all visitors and closing ceremonies being held at 7 p.m. at Ross Field.