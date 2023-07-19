BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A crowded Ross Stadium was home to numerous bands from around the world on Wednesday in Buckhannon as the 2023 World Association of Marching Show Bands kicked off its opening ceremony with performances from each group.

As the ceremony wrapped up, celebrations also continued around town including a gift shop on Main Street, entertainment and food concessions in Jawbone Park and a carnival.

“This is an absolutely incredible event for the community, for the college, for all of the students that are not only coming to West Virginia to participate and compete but also for the students that are already in West Virginia to see such a wide array of talent,” Robert Palmer, Director of Athletic Bands at West Virginia Wesleyan College said.

Palmer also expressed how the music performed by other countries is different but that music is the one thing that unifies everyone.

“While we may speak different languages, while we may have different cultural values the one thing that we can all agree on is music,” Palmer said. “I think this is shaping up to be one of the most incredible events Wesleyan has ever seen. To be able to showcase the beauty and the splendor of Buckhannon and the state of West Virginia; I think everyone is going to walk away from this extremely satisfied because Buckhannon is a beautiful town and we have a rich history with the Strawberry Festival. And I think that everyone in the world is going to see just how wonderful Buckhannon and Wesleyan are.”

On Thursday, there will be a field parade competition, which will mark the first competition of the week which will also be held at Ross Field followed by a drumline competition. A full schedule of events can be found on the World Association of Marching Show Bands website. The festival will conclude on Sunday, July 23.