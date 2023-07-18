BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) is fostering the growth of the worldwide marching band community while hosting its world championship right in the City of Buckhannon. The festival kicked off with a carnival in Jawbone Park on Tuesday.

The event is the first to host marching bands from across the world in the United States in six years and the first time it has been hosted on the East Coast. Wednesday’s events will be the official opening ceremonies at Ross Field on the Campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College. And continued events Wednesday are the opening of the World Association of Marching Show Bands gift shop, food concessions, and more carnival fun at Jawbone Park.

“I am looking forward to seeing the bands, can’t wait to see the bands. It’s something we haven’t had in many years,” said Rosemary Simons, a resident of Buckhannon. “I think it will be great to hear them from the different countries.”

On top of the bands, there will also be a synthetic ice rink for people to skate on and a beer garden.

Below you can find a full list of events happening each evening as part of the ongoing event:

Wednesday – July 19

9:00 am – WAMSB Official Gift Shop opens – Main Street

11:00 am – Entertainment & Food Concessions open – Jawbone Park (Park closes at 10:00 pm)

6:00 pm – Carnival midway opens (Park closes at 10:00 pm)

7:00 pm – Official Opening Ceremonies – Ross Field at WVWC

Thursday – July 20

9:00 am – Concert Band Adjudication – Performing Arts Center at WVWC

10:00 am – WAMSB Official Gift Shop – Main Street & Arts and Crafts Show – East Main Street

11:00 am – Entertainment & Food Concessions Open – Jawbone Park (Park closes at 10:00 pm)

12:00 pm – Arts and Crafts Sale – Stockert Youth and Community Center – East Main Street

4:00 pm – Field Parade Competition – Ross Field at WVWC

6:00 pm – Carnival midway opens (Park closes at 10:00 pm)

7:30 pm – Drumline Competition – Ross Field at WVWC

Friday – July 21

9:00 am – Preliminary Field Competition – Ross Field at WVWC

10:00 am – WAMSB Official Gift Shop – Main Street & Arts and Crafts Show – East Main Street

11:00 am – Entertainment & Food Concessions open – Jawbone Park (Park closes at 10:00 pm)

12:00 pm – Arts and Crafts Sale – Stockert Youth and Community Center – East Main Street

6:00 pm – Carnival midway opens (Park closes at 10:00 pm)

8:00 pm – “Music on Main” Celebration – Main Street

Saturday – July 22

10:00 am – WAMSB Official Gift Shop – Main Street & Arts and Crafts Show – East Main Street

11:00 am – Entertainment & Food Concessions open – Jawbone Park (Park closes at 10:00 pm)

12:00 pm – Arts and Crafts Sale – Stockert Youth and Community Center – East Main Street

12:00 pm – Grand Feature Parade of Nations – Strawberry Lane Parade Route

6:00 pm – Carnival midway – Madison Street Development

7:00 pm – Field Competition Finals – Ross Field at WVWC

Sunday – July 23