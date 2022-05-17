BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools hosted its first annual Wellness and Field Day at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School Stadium. Over 50 community members showed up to volunteer at the event.

Students in grades 3rd through 5th from nine elementary schools competed in nearly 12 events, winning points to earn the Upshur County Wellness Cup for the year. School officials said that the event promotes healthy living, good nutrition, physical fitness and mental health within the schools.

“This kind of resulted from the fact that kids were kind of inactive during the pandemic, and we’re like, let’s get kids out doing stuff. We’ve been working without Phys. Ed kids all year getting them moving and exercising more and trying to eat smarter, and then we’ve practice these kinds of events… we got lucky with the weather, it’s a perfect day, and it’s great to see about 900 kids smiling and laughing all day,” said Upshur County School Wellness and Nutrition Director Eddie Vincent.

Next year, the winning school will bring the cup back and the new winners will take it after that.

Union Elementary School earned the most points for this year and will keep the Upshur County Wellness Cup at their school until next year.