BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Those looking to get into a medical profession in West Virginia now have a new opportunity.

The Mon Health Scholars program will offer nursing students a scholarship along with a guarantee of employment upon graduation within Mon Health System as part of a partnership between West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) and Mon Health System. “The program is open to students entering the associate’s or bachelor’s degree programs as well as those transitioning from LPN to ASN,” according to a release from Mon Health.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mon Health System to provide pathways for our stellar nursing graduates to start their careers at a top-notch system,” said Dr. James Moore, interim president of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System and executive vice president of Vandalia Health and Dr. James Moore, interim president of West Virginia Wesleyan College, sign certificate of partnership during ceremony on January 20. (Mon Health Photo)

WVWC will also be providing benefits to “Mon Health System employees, spouses, and dependents including discounts and scholarships on full-time undergraduate and graduate tuition as well as priority enrollment events and services,” the release said.

To qualify for the scholarship, a resident of West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Maryland must meet GPA requirements and also be a member of the WVWC nursing program. “Students who have less than 12 credits of college coursework must have a high school GPA of 3.0,” the release said. Award recipients are selected each fall and spring semester.

A similar partnership is already in place at West Virginia University, Fairmont State University, Davis & Elkins College, West Virginia Junior College and the Laurel Business Institute in Uniontown, Pa.

To apply for the program, visit MonHealth.com/MonScholars. You can also learn more about the WVWC by visiting WVWC.edu, or Mon Health System by visiting MonHealth.com.