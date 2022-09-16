BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have been back to school for a few weeks now, so West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) is hosting their family weekend September 16-18.

The college will host events, including trivia, athletic contests and picnics. On Saturday morning, there will be brunch with President James Moore.

Officials say the purpose of family weekend is to get people to come back to Buckhannon and see and experience what the students do on campus.

“Well it’s a good opportunity for the parents to see their son or daughter after they’ve gone to classes for a few weeks, just to see them and make sure they are doing okay, because you know how moms worry about their kids so,” said Alisa Lively, WVWC Dean of Students

Family weekend will conclude on Sunday morning with a service at the Wesleyan Chapel.