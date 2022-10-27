The view of the Tygart River from the Alum Creek and Cave Trail in Audra State Park on Oct. 9, 2022. WBOY image.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A small city in Upshur County made Trips to Discover’s 2022 list of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns to Visit in the United States.

Alisa Lively, West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon

Buckhannon was among the top 20 because of its history, nature and cuisine. The list suggested checking out the Civil War history at the Latham House or taking a rafting trip on the Buckhannon River.

With just over 5,000 people, Buckhannon is the only incorporated city in Upshur County and is home to a West Virginia Wesleyan College and numerous unique restaurants.

The list claimed that small towns are often overlooked as destinations but often have the “greatest insights into the local culture and enable travelers to engage with locals in uncommon ways.”

