BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Board of Education brings music and the arts to its students with a live performance.

Buckhannon Academy Elementary School hosted the West Virginia Dance Company Thursday in Buckhannon. The one-hour performance included dances representing the seven continents with each of them providing a lesson in interpretation and culture.

Eric Brand, the event’s organizer and Buckhannon Academy Assistant Principal said the worldwide pandemic has forced the event to cancel the past couple of years, but he also said the school system will continue to bring in this type of cultural education whenever possible. “A lot of time, we focus a lot on college and career readiness and it’s nice to show them that there are arts opportunities and arts careers out there more than just going straight to college for the typical careers in the career paths.”

One of the dances pertaining to North America followed West Virginia’s state butterfly, The Monarch, through its many stages of development from caterpillar to first flight.