The 2023 World Association of Marching Show Bands will be in Buckhannon, WV.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four West Virginia high school bands are set to attend the international World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) 2023 Competition, which will take place in Buckhannon from July 17-24. The competition will be held at the West Virginia Wesleyan College stadium.

According to a release from Orion Strategies, Elkins High School Marching Band, East Fairmont High School Marching Band, Greenbrier East High School Marching Band and Tyler-Consolidated High School Band will participate in the event’s Parade of Nations beginning at noon July 22, with East Fairmont High School Marching Band set to perform at the opening ceremonies on July 19 at 7 p.m.

“The parade will be the finest ever staged in the Mountain State,” said Sandra Bennett, WAMSB 2023 Parade of Nations director. “Right now, we have tentative bands in the line-up from Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Taiwan, Honk Kong, Canada, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Germany, Poland, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, Ghana, the Czech Republic, Nigeria and the United States.”

Alongside floats will be “shrine units, novelty units, drill teams, robots, fire-eaters, jugglers, stilt walkers, giant balloon characters, high-value replica Indy cars and more,” according to the release.

It is only the second time in the history of WAMSB that the event has been held in the United States.

More information about the WAMSB World Championship can be found at wamsb2023.com.