CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Eleven programs in West Virginia received funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to promote public safety.

Officials say the funding is intended to help protect West Virginia schools by enabling them to expand law enforcement hiring capacity, implement community policing strategies, and expand access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.

Upshur County is one recipient of the funding, receiving more than $300,000 to improve security at schools through evidence-based safety programs and technology.

“I am pleased to announce these 11 critical investments from the Department of Justice to strengthen our justice systems and promote public safety across West Virginia,” said Senator Joe Manchin, “The funding announced today will help prevent and respond to crime, as well as improve police effectiveness through increased hiring capacities and community policing strategies. The funding will also bolster safety at our schools and expand access for mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.”

Individual awards:

The COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) provides funding to state and local governments to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based safety programs and technology.

$500,000 – Greenbrier County Board of Education

– Greenbrier County Board of Education $500,000 – Pendleton County Board of Education

– Pendleton County Board of Education $375,000 – Hardy County Board of Education

– Hardy County Board of Education $316,375 – County of Upshur

The COPS Hiring Program (CHP) provides funding to law enforcement agencies to hire and rehire additional career law enforcement officers in an effort to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

$250,000 – City of Clarksburg

– City of Clarksburg $174,279 – County of Marion

– County of Marion $172,681 – Town of Chapmanville

– Town of Chapmanville $125,000 – City of Charles Town

The COPS Community Policing Development (CPD) Program provides funding to law enforcement agencies to implement community policing strategies. These strategies improve the identification and prioritization of community problems and help build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

$134,000 – City of Huntington: Officer Recruitment and Retention

– City of Huntington: Officer Recruitment and Retention $62,500 – County of Cabell: De-escalation Training

The COPS Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program provides funding to states and local governments to expand access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other wellness practices.