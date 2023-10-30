CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A sobriety checkpoint will be put into place in Upshur County on Nov. 8, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.

To deter intoxicated driving and to promote safer roads, the sobriety checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 20 in Buckhannon.

“It is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience any of the motoring public, but only to make the roadways safer for those traveling in West Virginia,” the release said.

For those who believe they may be inconvenienced by the checkpoint, alternate routes will be available at West Main Street (SSR12) and Morton Avenue (SSR13).