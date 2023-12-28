FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center will be closed for its required annual inspection beginning Sunday, Dec. 31.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release that the Wildlife Center is expected to reopen on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

“We thank you for your patience and continued support of the Wildlife Center, and we look forward to experiencing the new year with you all,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said in the release.

During the temporary inspection, the gift shop will be open during its normal hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.