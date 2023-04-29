BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival (WVSF) announced in a Facebook post Thursday that their horse and carriage parade will not make an appearance in their 2023 festivities.

According to the attached statement, made by WVSF Board of Directors president Shane Jenkins, the decision to postpone the event was decided by the board after concluding that due to declining participation, the event would not meet their or the public’s standards.

“We will not subject you to an event which does not meet the benchmark standard you expect for our events,” the post said.

Although the parade, which was scheduled for May 13, will no longer happen, the WVSF assures those who wish to see the horses and handlers can still do so for the Junior Royalty Parade on May 18. The other festivities will remain on schedule.

The 81st West Virginia Strawberry Festival will be held in Buckhannon from May 13 to May 21. A schedule for the festivities can be found here.

More information about the festival can be found by emailing info@WVStrawberryFestival.com or calling 304-472-9036.