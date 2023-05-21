BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon held its 81st Grand Feature Parade Saturday on Main Street, despite the weather.

The Grand Feature Parade has grown over the years to become a tradition for many.

Shannon Loudin, sergeant with the WV State Police, said, “It’s tradition you know, it’s been going on for 81 years and like, I said I’m a, I’m a hometown boy and I just, I love, I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid and just the tradition of it. You know now I get to bring my children here and let them experience, have the same experiences as I had growing up.”

Not only has the Grand Feature Parade become a must watch for Buckhannon locals, but the parade has been a growing sensation with bands and marching units from all across the United States and Canada.

One visitor, Jeff McConnell, said, “my 13-year-old is in the Nitschmannn Band. We came all the way here from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After about four years of not being able to be in a parade outside of the state of Pennsylvania, our middle school band director was able to get into one, and luckily, it was out of state, and here we are in beautiful Buckhannon.”